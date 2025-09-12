IN PICTURES: 15 free agents Luton Town could still sign

Luton submitted their 19-man squad to the EFL on Thursday.
The Hatters are able to name 22 players for the first half of the League One campaign, meaning they still have three free spaces available. Boss Matt Bloomfield has admitted he might delve into the free agent market if the chance arises and here are 15 players could be of interest to the Town manager.
1. Jamal Lewis: Defender
Born in Luton, the 29-year-old left back spent time with the Hatters' academy before leaving and signing for Norwich City in 2014. Made his senior debut for the Canaries and spent four years at Carrow Road, seeing Liverpool make a bid of £10m for his services in 2020. Moved to Newcastle United but struggled at the Magpies as he headed to Watford on loan in July 2023 and then joined Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side São Paulo. Only played five games due to injury, as capped at Northern Ireland from U19 to U21 level, making his senior debut in March 2018 and has won 39 caps since. Released from St James' Park in the summer and is now without a club. Photo: Nigel Roddis
2. Josh Ruffels: Defender
31-year-old left back came through at Coventry City in 2011 and then Oxford United in 2013 as he spent eight years with the U's playing just over 300 games. Named Supporters' Player of the Year Award for the 2018–19 season, before he then went to Huddersfield in 2021, as he went on to feature 81 times, before being released in the summer. Photo: Nigel Roddis
3. George Cox: Defender
The 27-year-old left back came through at Brighton & Hove Albion as he moved on loan to Northampton to make his senior debut for the Cobblers. Signed a season long loan at Dutch club Fortuna Sittard in September 2019, heading to the Netherlands permanently in 2020. Having played over 100 games in three years, while scoring eight goals and adding eight assists, he then went to fellow Eredivisie side FC Volendam for a season before returning to England in August 2024 to sign for Swindon Town. Featured 29 times, netting twice, with five assists for the Robins, but was released from the County Ground in the summer. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
4. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Defender
The 28-year-old left back came through the ranks at Manchester United as he played 14 times in total for the Red Devils, with 10 Premier League outings. Had loan spells at Wolves, Leeds, Scunthorpe, Tranmere and Oldham Athletic before heading to the Latics permanently in 2020. Left Boundary Park to sign for Burton Albion a year later and spent two seasons with the Brewers before going to Polish club Sląsk Wrocław, where following a loan with Ross County, the England youth international, who played for the Three Lions at U16s to U20s level, was released. Photo: Lewis Storey