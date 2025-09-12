IN PICTURES: 15 free agents Luton Town could still sign

1 . Jamal Lewis: Defender

Born in Luton, the 29-year-old left back spent time with the Hatters' academy before leaving and signing for Norwich City in 2014. Made his senior debut for the Canaries and spent four years at Carrow Road, seeing Liverpool make a bid of £10m for his services in 2020. Moved to Newcastle United but struggled at the Magpies as he headed to Watford on loan in July 2023 and then joined Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side São Paulo. Only played five games due to injury, as capped at Northern Ireland from U19 to U21 level, making his senior debut in March 2018 and has won 39 caps since. Released from St James' Park in the summer and is now without a club. Photo: Nigel Roddis