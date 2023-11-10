IN PICTURES: 15 players who have played for both Luton Town and Manchester United

3 . Ashley Grimes

After starting at Bohemians, Grimes went to Manchester United for £35,000 in March 1977. Made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 11 goals, part of the 1983 FA Cup winning squad. Moved to Coventry for £200,000 and then Luton in 1984, part of a swap deal with Kirk Stephens. In the Luton team who won the 1988 Littlewoods Cup, his cross turned home by Brian Stein for the winner. After 114 matches and four goals, the Republic of Ireland international went to Osasuna in 1989 and finished his career with Stoke City, retiring in 1992. Photo: Hatters Heritage