News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates Luton reaching the Premier LeaguePelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates Luton reaching the Premier League
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates Luton reaching the Premier League

IN PICTURES: 25 of the best action photos as Luton Town beat Coventry City to reach the Premier League

See the finest photos from the Hatters’ triumph over the Sky Blues at Wembley
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th May 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:32 BST

Luton Town beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley to win the Championship play-off final and reach the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Clark put the Hatters in front as although Gustavo Hamer levelled in the second half, Rob Edwards' side held their nerve during the shoot-out to seal their place in the top flight.

To see Liam Smith’s best action pictures from the evening, check out the gallery below.

Luton's fans turned out in their numbers to support the Hatters

1. Luton Town reach the Premier League!

Luton's fans turned out in their numbers to support the Hatters Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Alfie Doughty looks to keep hold of the ball

2. Luton Town reach the Premier League!

Alfie Doughty looks to keep hold of the ball Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Tom Lockyer is stretchered off for the Hatters

3. Luton Town reach the Premier League!

Tom Lockyer is stretchered off for the Hatters Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Reece Burke gets a push after coming on early to replace Tom Lockyer

4. Luton Town reach the Premier League!

Reece Burke gets a push after coming on early to replace Tom Lockyer Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Premier LeagueCoventry CityLiam Smith