IN PICTURES: 25 of the best action photos as Luton Town beat Coventry City to reach the Premier League
See the finest photos from the Hatters’ triumph over the Sky Blues at Wembley
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th May 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:32 BST
Luton Town beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley to win the Championship play-off final and reach the Premier League on Saturday.
Jordan Clark put the Hatters in front as although Gustavo Hamer levelled in the second half, Rob Edwards' side held their nerve during the shoot-out to seal their place in the top flight.
To see Liam Smith’s best action pictures from the evening, check out the gallery below.
