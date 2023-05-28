IN PICTURES: 25 of the best action photos as Luton Town beat Coventry City to reach the Premier League

See the finest photos from the Hatters’ triumph over the Sky Blues at Wembley

Luton Town beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley to win the Championship play-off final and reach the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Clark put the Hatters in front as although Gustavo Hamer levelled in the second half, Rob Edwards' side held their nerve during the shoot-out to seal their place in the top flight.

To see Liam Smith’s best action pictures from the evening, check out the gallery below.

1 . Luton Town reach the Premier League! Luton's fans turned out in their numbers to support the Hatters Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

2 . Luton Town reach the Premier League! Alfie Doughty looks to keep hold of the ball Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

3 . Luton Town reach the Premier League! Tom Lockyer is stretchered off for the Hatters Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

4 . Luton Town reach the Premier League! Reece Burke gets a push after coming on early to replace Tom Lockyer Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales