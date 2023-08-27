News you can trust since 1891
Amari'i Bell walks back to his position after Town concede to Chelsea on Friday night - pic: Liam SmithAmari'i Bell walks back to his position after Town concede to Chelsea on Friday night - pic: Liam Smith
Amari'i Bell walks back to his position after Town concede to Chelsea on Friday night - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town are beaten by Chelsea

See the finest pictures from Stamford Bridge as Town lost out to the Blues
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Aug 2023, 21:44 BST

Luton Town were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their second Premier League fixture of the season on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling had put the Blues ahead in the first half, before the England international scored again midway through the second period, with Nicolas Jackson quickly adding a third.

To see the best pictures from Stamford Bridge, check out the gallery below.

There wasn't a spare seat to be had as Luton travelled to Chelsea on Friday night.

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: A detailed view of a sign displaying Chelsea vs Luton Town as sold out is seen prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

There wasn't a spare seat to be had as Luton travelled to Chelsea on Friday night. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Sky Sports were in town for the clash, with pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Stamford Bridge.

2. Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

Sky Sports were in town for the clash, with pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Liam Smith

Ross Barkley warms up ahead of Luton Town debut.

3. Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

Ross Barkley warms up ahead of Luton Town debut. Photo: Liam Smith

Luton take to the field for their second game of the Premier League season.

4. Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

Luton take to the field for their second game of the Premier League season. Photo: Liam Smith

