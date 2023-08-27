IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town are beaten by Chelsea
See the finest pictures from Stamford Bridge as Town lost out to the Blues
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Aug 2023, 21:44 BST
Luton Town were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their second Premier League fixture of the season on Friday night.
Raheem Sterling had put the Blues ahead in the first half, before the England international scored again midway through the second period, with Nicolas Jackson quickly adding a third.
To see the best pictures from Stamford Bridge, check out the gallery below.
