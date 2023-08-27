IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town are beaten by Chelsea

See the finest pictures from Stamford Bridge as Town lost out to the Blues

Luton Town were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their second Premier League fixture of the season on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling had put the Blues ahead in the first half, before the England international scored again midway through the second period, with Nicolas Jackson quickly adding a third.

To see the best pictures from Stamford Bridge, check out the gallery below.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: A detailed view of a sign displaying Chelsea vs Luton Town as sold out is seen prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) There wasn't a spare seat to be had as Luton travelled to Chelsea on Friday night.

2 . Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0 Sky Sports were in town for the clash, with pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Stamford Bridge.

3 . Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0 Ross Barkley warms up ahead of Luton Town debut.