Luton Town's players applaud the 3,001 away fans at Brighton on Saturday - pic: Liam SmithLuton Town's players applaud the 3,001 away fans at Brighton on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith
Luton Town's players applaud the 3,001 away fans at Brighton on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town lose Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion

See the finest pictures from the Amex Stadium as Town are beaten by Seagulls
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Aug 2023, 21:43 BST

Luton Town suffered a 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Solly March and Joao Pedro had put the Seagulls 2-0 ahead with 20 minutes to go, as although Carlton Morris pulled one back from the spot, substitutes Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson netted late on to seal the victory.

To see the best pictures from the Amex Stadium, check out the gallery below.

Ryan Giles, John McAtee and Luke Berry inspect their new surroundings at the Amex Stadium ahead of kick-off.

1. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

Ryan Giles, John McAtee and Luke Berry inspect their new surroundings at the Amex Stadium ahead of kick-off. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

A Luton fan with his flag ahead of kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

A Luton fan with his flag ahead of kick-off at the Amex Stadium. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Two Hatters fans await Luton's first ever Premier League game on the south coast

3. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

Two Hatters fans await Luton's first ever Premier League game on the south coast Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi greets Hatters boss Rob Edwards ahead of kick-off.

4. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi greets Hatters boss Rob Edwards ahead of kick-off. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

