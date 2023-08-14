IN PICTURES: 28 of the best photos as Luton Town lose Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion
See the finest pictures from the Amex Stadium as Town are beaten by Seagulls
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Aug 2023, 21:43 BST
Luton Town suffered a 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Saturday.
Solly March and Joao Pedro had put the Seagulls 2-0 ahead with 20 minutes to go, as although Carlton Morris pulled one back from the spot, substitutes Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson netted late on to seal the victory.
To see the best pictures from the Amex Stadium, check out the gallery below.
