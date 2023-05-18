News you can trust since 1891
IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos as Luton Town beat Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

See the finest photos from the Hatters’ triumph over the Black Cats

By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th May 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:27 BST

Luton Town beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer were on target in the first half to seal victory and to see the best pictures from the night, check out the gallery below.

Luton Town fans hold up their cards ahead of the game

1. Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

Luton Town fans hold up their cards ahead of the game Photo: Liam Smith

Luton's players line up before doing battle with Sunderland on Tuesday night

2. Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

Luton's players line up before doing battle with Sunderland on Tuesday night Photo: Liam Smith

The Hatters have lift-off as defender Gabe Osho opens the scoring after 10 minutes against Sunderland

3. Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

The Hatters have lift-off as defender Gabe Osho opens the scoring after 10 minutes against Sunderland Photo: Liam Smith

Gabe Osho is mobbed after putting Luton 1-0 in front at Kenilworth Road

4. Luton Town 2 Sunderland 0

Gabe Osho is mobbed after putting Luton 1-0 in front at Kenilworth Road Photo: Liam Smith

