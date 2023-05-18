IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos as Luton Town beat Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final
See the finest photos from the Hatters’ triumph over the Black Cats
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th May 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Luton Town beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer were on target in the first half to seal victory and to see the best pictures from the night, check out the gallery below.
