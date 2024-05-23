Luton's supporters applaud the Hatters during the final match of their Premier League season - pic: Liam SmithLuton's supporters applaud the Hatters during the final match of their Premier League season - pic: Liam Smith
Luton's supporters applaud the Hatters during the final match of their Premier League season - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos as Luton Town's Premier League season comes to an end

Hatters are beaten by Cottagers on the final day

Luton saw their Premier League season ended with a 4-2 defeat against Fulham at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, a result that saw the Hatters relegated back to the Championship.

Despite the result, Town’s players and management were given a superb ovation by their supporters after the game for their efforts throughout the campaign and to see just how they were received, along with some match action, check out the gallery below.

Carlton Morris saw this effort saved by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

1. Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Carlton Morris saw this effort saved by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno. Photo: Liam Smith

Tahith Chong saw this early goal ruled out for an offside against Jordan Clark.

2. Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Tahith Chong saw this early goal ruled out for an offside against Jordan Clark. Photo: Liam Smith

Elijah Adebayo couldn't beat Cottagers stopper Bernd Leno at the weekend.

3. Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Elijah Adebayo couldn't beat Cottagers stopper Bernd Leno at the weekend. Photo: Liam Smith

Gabe Osho sends the ball upfield against Fulham on Sunday.

4. Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Gabe Osho sends the ball upfield against Fulham on Sunday. Photo: Liam Smith

