IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos from Luton Town's Premier League promotion parade
Fans flock to celebrate with their promotion-winning heroes
By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st May 2023, 16:34 BST
Luton Town held an open top bus parade on Monday to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.
Around 20,000 fans lined the streets and flocked to St George’s Square to cheer on their heroes who took to the stage to lift the trophy received for winning the Championship play-off final with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out triumph over Coventry City on Saturday.
To see 30 of the best photos from the event taken by Liam Smith, check out the gallery below.
Page 1 of 8