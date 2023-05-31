News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
The Luton Town players on their open top bus celebrationsThe Luton Town players on their open top bus celebrations
The Luton Town players on their open top bus celebrations

IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos from Luton Town's Premier League promotion parade

Fans flock to celebrate with their promotion-winning heroes
By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st May 2023, 16:34 BST

Luton Town held an open top bus parade on Monday to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Around 20,000 fans lined the streets and flocked to St George’s Square to cheer on their heroes who took to the stage to lift the trophy received for winning the Championship play-off final with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out triumph over Coventry City on Saturday.

To see 30 of the best photos from the event taken by Liam Smith, check out the gallery below.

Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu with the trophy

1. Luton Town's promotion parade!

Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu with the trophy Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Club captain Sonny Bradley on the bus

2. Luton Town's promotion parade!

Club captain Sonny Bradley on the bus Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
The crowds come out to salute their heroes

3. Luton Town's promotion parade!

The crowds come out to salute their heroes Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Luton turned orange for the day

4. Luton Town's promotion parade!

Luton turned orange for the day Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Premier LeagueCoventry CityLiam Smith