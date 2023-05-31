IN PICTURES: 30 of the best photos from Luton Town's Premier League promotion parade

Fans flock to celebrate with their promotion-winning heroes

Luton Town held an open top bus parade on Monday to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Around 20,000 fans lined the streets and flocked to St George’s Square to cheer on their heroes who took to the stage to lift the trophy received for winning the Championship play-off final with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out triumph over Coventry City on Saturday.

To see 30 of the best photos from the event taken by Liam Smith, check out the gallery below.

1 . Luton Town's promotion parade! Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu with the trophy Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

2 . Luton Town's promotion parade! Club captain Sonny Bradley on the bus Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

3 . Luton Town's promotion parade! The crowds come out to salute their heroes Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

4 . Luton Town's promotion parade! Luton turned orange for the day Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales