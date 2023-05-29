News you can trust since 1891
Luton lift the trophy after winning the play-off final against CoventryLuton lift the trophy after winning the play-off final against Coventry
Luton lift the trophy after winning the play-off final against Coventry

IN PICTURES: 40 of the best celebration photos as Luton Town beat Coventry City to reach the Premier League

See the finest pictures from the Hatters’ triumph over the Sky Blues
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th May 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:43 BST

Luton Town secured promotion to the Premier League in thrilling fashion when they beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

After Jordan Clark's goal was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer, the Hatters held their nerve from the spot and to see some of the best pictures from the evening, check out the gallery below.

The Hatters run towards their fans after winning the penalty shoot-out!

1. Luton Town celebrate reaching the Premier League!

The Hatters run towards their fans after winning the penalty shoot-out! Photo: Liam Smith

Luke Berry rejoices as Luton win the shoot-out

2. Luton Town celebrate reaching the Premier League!

Luke Berry rejoices as Luton win the shoot-out Photo: Richard Heathcote

Luton players realise they are now a Premier League outfit

3. Luton Town celebrate reaching the Premier League!

Luton players realise they are now a Premier League outfit Photo: Richard Heathcote

Luton fans celebrate beating Coventry 6-5 on penalties

4. Luton Town celebrate reaching the Premier League!

Luton fans celebrate beating Coventry 6-5 on penalties Photo: Liam Smith

