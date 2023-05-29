IN PICTURES: 40 of the best celebration photos as Luton Town beat Coventry City to reach the Premier League
See the finest pictures from the Hatters’ triumph over the Sky Blues
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th May 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:43 BST
Luton Town secured promotion to the Premier League in thrilling fashion when they beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
After Jordan Clark's goal was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer, the Hatters held their nerve from the spot and to see some of the best pictures from the evening, check out the gallery below.
