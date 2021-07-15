Khanya Leshabela is on trial with the Hatters
IN PICTURES: A look at Luton Town's Leicester City trialist Khanya Leshabela

South African U20 international heads to Kenilworth Road

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:24 pm

Luton Town are looking into the possibility of signing Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela after the 21-year-old moved to the Hatters for a trial period this week.

The Foxes player has taken part in two friendlies so far, while below is a special look at the career of the young Foxes player to date.

1. Signs for Leicester

Born in South Africa, Leshabela moved to England aged just two and played for both Parklands Tigers and Gregory Celtics before joining Leicester City's academy in 2013.

2. U18s progress

Played 43 times in the U18 Premier League for the Foxes between 2016-2018, scoring four goals.

3. U23s displays

Moved up to the U23s, making almost 50 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division One, scoring twice for City.

4. Checkatrade Trophy

Made his debut in the 1-0 win at Carlisle in October 2017, in the same team as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Admiral Muskwe. Came off the bench with 22 minutes to go and has gone on to play 12 times for the U23s in the competition.

