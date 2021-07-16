IN PICTURES: A look at Luton Town's new signing Admiral Muskwe

Town boss Nathan Jones made his eighth signing of the summer on Thursday morning for the Hatters, with the arrival of Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe for an undisclosed fee.
The Luton News takes a look at the career of the Zimbabwean international to date in this special picture gallery below.
1. Signs for Leicester
Born in Harare, Muskwe moved to England as a youngster, joining Leicester City's academy at the age of nine in 2007.
2. England call-up
Represented England U17s at the 2014 U17s Nordic Tournament, scoring once in his four appearances, that coming in a 5-1 group stage win over Iceland.
3. Star award
Was named the Foxes' Academy Player of the season in May 2016, signing his first professional contract a month later, keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2019.
4. U23 impact
Made his Premier League 2 Division One debut for the Foxes U23s in 2016 and went on to score 20 goals in 60 appearances.