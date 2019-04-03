IN PICTURES: A look back over Pelly's 200 games for Luton Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu made it 200 appearances in a Luton shirt at the weekend, as the Hatters won 2-1 at Bristol Rovers. Check out the special picture gallery below for some of Pelly's most memorable moments during his Town career. 1. November 30, 2013: Staines 0 Luton 0 After signing on loan from West Ham United, Mpanzu was handed his debut in the FA Trophy at Staines on November 2013, as the Hatters were held to a goalless draw. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. December 7, 2013: Alfreton 0 Luton 5. Mpanzu was given his first league start for the Hatters in their 5-0 thumping of Alfreton Town in the Conference. Andre Gray bagged a double, with Paul Benson, Luke Guttridge and Alex Lawless on target. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. January 28, 2014. Pelly is permanent. After impressing in his original loan spell, Mpanzu returned on a permanent deal to the Hatters, signing on the same day as loan addition Jernade Meade. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. February 15, 2014: Luton 7 Hereford 0 With Luton 3-0 up and cruising against the Bulls, Mpanzu netted the first goal of his Hatters career, slamming home after being set up by Paul Benson's clever flick. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7