IN PICTURES: A month by month guide to Luton Town's 2022-23 Championship season

Luton Town’s 2022-23 fixtures were announced this morning with the Hatters finding out their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.
The Luton News has a handy month-by-month guide to just who Nathan Jones’ side are coming up against in the new campaign, plus where and when.
To find out the full schedule, see below.
1. July
Sat, Jul 30: Birmingham City (h).
2. August
Sat, Aug 6: Burnley (a). Sat, Aug 13: Preston North End (h). Tue, Aug 16: Bristol City (a). Sat, Aug 20: Swansea City (a). Sat, Aug 27: Sheffield United (h). Tue, Aug 30: Cardiff City (a).
3. September
Sat, Sep 3: Wigan Athletic (h). Sat, Sep 10: Stoke City (a). Wed, Sep 14: Coventry City (h). Sat, Sep 17: Blackburn Rovers (h).
4. October
Sat, Oct 1: Hull City A. Tue, Oct 4: Huddersfield Town (h). Sat, Oct 8: West Bromwich Albion (a). Sat, Oct 15: Queens Park Rangers (h). Tue, Oct 18: Norwich City (a). Sat, Oct 22: Watford (a). Sat, Oct 29: Sunderland (h).
