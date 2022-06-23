Luton Town's fixtures are out for the 2022-23 season

IN PICTURES: A month by month guide to Luton Town's 2022-23 Championship season

The Hatters’ schedule for the new term

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:56 am

Luton Town’s 2022-23 fixtures were announced this morning with the Hatters finding out their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

The Luton News has a handy month-by-month guide to just who Nathan Jones’ side are coming up against in the new campaign, plus where and when.

To find out the full schedule, see below.

1. July

Sat, Jul 30: Birmingham City (h).

Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales

2. August

Sat, Aug 6: Burnley (a). Sat, Aug 13: Preston North End (h). Tue, Aug 16: Bristol City (a). Sat, Aug 20: Swansea City (a). Sat, Aug 27: Sheffield United (h). Tue, Aug 30: Cardiff City (a).

Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales

3. September

Sat, Sep 3: Wigan Athletic (h). Sat, Sep 10: Stoke City (a). Wed, Sep 14: Coventry City (h). Sat, Sep 17: Blackburn Rovers (h).

Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales

4. October

Sat, Oct 1: Hull City A. Tue, Oct 4: Huddersfield Town (h). Sat, Oct 8: West Bromwich Albion (a). Sat, Oct 15: Queens Park Rangers (h). Tue, Oct 18: Norwich City (a). Sat, Oct 22: Watford (a). Sat, Oct 29: Sunderland (h).

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Luton NewsNathan Jones
Next Page
Page 1 of 3