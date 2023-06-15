IN PICTURES: A month-by-month look at Luton Town's 2023-24 Premier League campaign

Luton Town’s fixtures for their first season back in the top flight in over 30 years were announced today, with the Hatters heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
For a month-by-month guide to just who the Hatters are facing and where, check out the gallery below.
1. August 2023
Wed, Aug 9: Carabao Cup round one. Sat, Aug 12: Brighton & Hove Albion A (pictured). Sat, Aug 19: Burnley H. Sat, Aug 26 Chelsea A. Wed, Aug 30: Carabao Cup round two. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. September 2023
Sat, Sep 2: West Ham United H. Sat, Sep 9: International break. Sat, Sep 16: Fulham A. Sat, Sep 23: Wolverhampton Wanderers H. Wed, Sep 27: Carabao Cup round three. Sat, Sep 30: Everton A (pictured). Photo: Alex Livesey
3. October 2023
Sat, Oct 7: Tottenham Hotspur H. Sat, Oct 14 International break. Sat, Oct 21: Nottingham Forest A. Sat, Oct 28 Aston Villa A (pictured). Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. November 2023
Wed, Nov 1: Carabao Cup round four. Sat, Nov 4: Liverpool H (FA Cup first round). Sat, Nov 11: Manchester United A (pictured). Sat, Nov 18: International break. Sat, Nov 25: Crystal Palace H. Photo: Nathan Stirk