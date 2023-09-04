News you can trust since 1891
The Premier League transfer window is closed until January - pic: Liam SmithThe Premier League transfer window is closed until January - pic: Liam Smith
The Premier League transfer window is closed until January - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: All 20 Premier League club's dealings on transfer deadline day

See who went were on the final day of the window
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

The summer transfer window closed on Friday evening, with clubs in England not allowed to do any business with each other until January 1, 2023.

Luton brought in midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal, their only incoming, and to see how all the 20 Premier League clubs got on during deadline day, check out the gallery below.

In: None. Out: Rob Holding (Crystal Palace, £4m); Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton, loan); Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest, loan, pictured); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham, loan); Omar Rekik (Wigan, loan); Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Cheltenham, loan).

1. Arsenal

In: None. Out: Rob Holding (Crystal Palace, £4m); Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton, loan); Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest, loan, pictured); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham, loan); Omar Rekik (Wigan, loan); Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Cheltenham, loan). Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

In: Clement Lenglet (Barcelona, loan). Out: Sebastian Revan (Rotherham, loan); Jaden Philogene (Hull, undisclosed); Chisom Afoka (Bradford, loan).

2. Aston Villa

In: Clement Lenglet (Barcelona, loan). Out: Sebastian Revan (Rotherham, loan); Jaden Philogene (Hull, undisclosed); Chisom Afoka (Bradford, loan). Photo: Matt McNulty

In: Luis Sinisterra (Leeds, loan, pictured). Out: Jaidon Anthony (Leeds, loan); Jamal Lowe (Swansea, loan).

3. Bournemouth

In: Luis Sinisterra (Leeds, loan, pictured). Out: Jaidon Anthony (Leeds, loan); Jamal Lowe (Swansea, loan). Photo: Alex Caparros

In: Neal Maupay (Everton, loan). Out: None.

4. Brentford

In: Neal Maupay (Everton, loan). Out: None. Photo: Michael Regan

