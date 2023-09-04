IN PICTURES: All 20 Premier League club's dealings on transfer deadline day
See who went were on the final day of the window
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
The summer transfer window closed on Friday evening, with clubs in England not allowed to do any business with each other until January 1, 2023.
Luton brought in midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal, their only incoming, and to see how all the 20 Premier League clubs got on during deadline day, check out the gallery below.
1 / 5