IN PICTURES: All of Luton Town's ins and outs over the summer

It was a busy summer at Kenilworth Road, with new boss Graeme Jones making 11 additions to his squad, while nine were on their way out as well. The Luton News takes a special look at just who came in and went out, plus how they are getting on so far.

IN: Simon Sluga. Apps: 6. Goals: 0. The club's record ever signing has, bar the odd error, settled impressively to life in England. Already made some top class saves and fast becoming a crowd favourite with the Kenilworth Road faithful.

IN: Ryan Tunnicliffe. Appearances 6. Goals: 0. Former Manchester United youngster has had an excellent start to life at Kenilworth Road after joining on a free transfer from Millwall. Becoming an integral part of the Hatters midfield with number of high-energy displays.

IN: Brendan Galloway. Apps: 3. Goals: 0. Full back joined from Everton in the summer and has had to play second fiddle so far due to some minor injuries. One substitute appearance in the league but played both cup games, impressing at Cardiff.

IN: Jacob Butterfield. Apps: 6. Goals: 1. Free transfer signing from Derby County has slotted in brilliantly to the holding role in the absence of Glen Rea. Becoming a vital cog for Town and demonstrated his eye for goal at Barnsley too.

