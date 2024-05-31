Luke Berry applauds the Hatters fans after the final game of the season against Fulham - pic: Liam SmithLuke Berry applauds the Hatters fans after the final game of the season against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith
Luke Berry applauds the Hatters fans after the final game of the season against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: Departing Hatters midfielder Luke Berry's best moments at Luton Town

By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st May 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 11:36 BST
Former Cambridge player has had a superb spell with the Hatters

Popular midfielder Luke Berry saw his seven year stint at Kenilworth Road ended recently after the club agreed not to extend his contract to allow him to look for regular first team football next season.

The 31-year-old moved to the Hatters back in 2017, scoring 26 goals in 184 matches and winning three promotions in what has been a wonderful spell with Luton. To have a look at his best moments in a Town shirt, see the gallery below.

Back in August 2017, the midfielder joined from Cambridge United, as Town, under previous boss Nathan Jones, shelled out an undisclosed for his services, Berry signing a three year contract at Kenilworth Road.

1. Luke Berry is a Hatter

Back in August 2017, the midfielder joined from Cambridge United, as Town, under previous boss Nathan Jones, shelled out an undisclosed for his services, Berry signing a three year contract at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Luton Town FC

Photo Sales
With Town travelling to Mansfield Town on August 26, 2017, the Hatters were trailing 1-0 to the Stags as Berry came on to replace Andrew Shinnie with 58 minutes gone. The hosts then scored again, but Luton hit back with goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton to rescue a point.

2. Luton Town debut

With Town travelling to Mansfield Town on August 26, 2017, the Hatters were trailing 1-0 to the Stags as Berry came on to replace Andrew Shinnie with 58 minutes gone. The hosts then scored again, but Luton hit back with goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton to rescue a point. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
The midfielder opened his account for Luton on his eighth appearance, as he scored not once, or twice, but a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Stevenage at Kenilworth Road.

3. First goals for the Hatters

The midfielder opened his account for Luton on his eighth appearance, as he scored not once, or twice, but a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Stevenage at Kenilworth Road. Photo: LIam Smith

Photo Sales
After Danny Hylton opened the scoring at Crewe Alexandra, Berry was on hand to slot home when Andrew Shinnie cut the ball back into his path for a first away goal in a Luton shirt as Town went on to triumph 2-1.

4. Opening away goal

After Danny Hylton opened the scoring at Crewe Alexandra, Berry was on hand to slot home when Andrew Shinnie cut the ball back into his path for a first away goal in a Luton shirt as Town went on to triumph 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Cambridge