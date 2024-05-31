IN PICTURES: Departing Hatters midfielder Luke Berry's best moments at Luton Town

Popular midfielder Luke Berry saw his seven year stint at Kenilworth Road ended recently after the club agreed not to extend his contract to allow him to look for regular first team football next season.

The 31-year-old moved to the Hatters back in 2017, scoring 26 goals in 184 matches and winning three promotions in what has been a wonderful spell with Luton. To have a look at his best moments in a Town shirt, see the gallery below.