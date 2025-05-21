The Championship clubs have announced their released and retained list - pic: Liam Smithplaceholder image
The Championship clubs have announced their released and retained list - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: Every Championship club's confirmed released list

By Mike Simmonds
Published 21st May 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:13 BST
See which second tier players have become free agents

It’s time for another busy summer in the Championship, with the majority of clubs involved in next season’s competition announcing their retained lists recently.

Although Luton won’t be competing in the division, having been relegated from the second tier, boss Matt Bloomfield could still be in the running to snap up a number of free agents who have been released over the summer. To find out which players will be searching for new employers, have accepted new contracts or been offered new deals, check out the gallery below.

1. Birmingham City

Released: Grant Hanley; Lee Myung-Jae; Ben Beresford; Junior Dixon; Taylor Dodd; Laiith Fairnie; Harley Hamilton; Josh Home; Femi Olofinjana; Sahid Kamara; Stoyan Pergelov; Oliver Sayer. Retired: Lukas Jutkiewicz. New contracts: Zaid Betteka; Will O’Sullivan; Zach Willis; Alvaro Ruiz; Rente; Daniel Isichei; O’Shea Ellis. Photo: Harriet Lander

2. Blackburn Rovers

Released: Dilan Markanday; Jack Vale; Zak Gilsenan; Patrick Gamble; Tom Bloxham; Jordan Eastham; Rhys Doherty; Isaac Whitehall; Jalil Saadi; Alex Baker; Adam Caddick; Paul Murphy-Worrell; Lewis Bell; Bradley Taylor; Jackson Shorrocks; Nathan Willis; Stephen Edmondson; Teddy Ramwell; Dan Shaw. New contracts: Ryan Hedges; Harrison Wood; Zack Stritch; Adam Khan. New contracts offered: Tyrhys Dolan; Danny Batth; Andi Weimann; Jake Batty; Felix Goddard; Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews. Photo: Gary Oakley

3. Bristol City

Released: Kal Naismith; Ayman Benarous; Stefan Bajic; Kai Churchley; Tim Ap Sion; Marley Rose; Romani Rowe; Callum Wood. New contract discussions: Raphael Araoye; Joe Duncan; Olly Thomas; Lewis Thomas; Nahki Wells. Photo: Harry Trump

4. Charlton Athletic

Yet to be announced. Photo: Pete Norton

