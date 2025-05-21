IN PICTURES: Every Championship club's confirmed released list

It’s time for another busy summer in the Championship, with the majority of clubs involved in next season’s competition announcing their retained lists recently.
Although Luton won’t be competing in the division, having been relegated from the second tier, boss Matt Bloomfield could still be in the running to snap up a number of free agents who have been released over the summer. To find out which players will be searching for new employers, have accepted new contracts or been offered new deals, check out the gallery below.
1. Birmingham City
Released: Grant Hanley; Lee Myung-Jae; Ben Beresford; Junior Dixon; Taylor Dodd; Laiith Fairnie; Harley Hamilton; Josh Home; Femi Olofinjana; Sahid Kamara; Stoyan Pergelov; Oliver Sayer. Retired: Lukas Jutkiewicz. New contracts: Zaid Betteka; Will O’Sullivan; Zach Willis; Alvaro Ruiz; Rente; Daniel Isichei; O’Shea Ellis. Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Blackburn Rovers
Released: Dilan Markanday; Jack Vale; Zak Gilsenan; Patrick Gamble; Tom Bloxham; Jordan Eastham; Rhys Doherty; Isaac Whitehall; Jalil Saadi; Alex Baker; Adam Caddick; Paul Murphy-Worrell; Lewis Bell; Bradley Taylor; Jackson Shorrocks; Nathan Willis; Stephen Edmondson; Teddy Ramwell; Dan Shaw. New contracts: Ryan Hedges; Harrison Wood; Zack Stritch; Adam Khan. New contracts offered: Tyrhys Dolan; Danny Batth; Andi Weimann; Jake Batty; Felix Goddard; Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews. Photo: Gary Oakley
3. Bristol City
Released: Kal Naismith; Ayman Benarous; Stefan Bajic; Kai Churchley; Tim Ap Sion; Marley Rose; Romani Rowe; Callum Wood. New contract discussions: Raphael Araoye; Joe Duncan; Olly Thomas; Lewis Thomas; Nahki Wells. Photo: Harry Trump
4. Charlton Athletic
Yet to be announced. Photo: Pete Norton