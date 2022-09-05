News you can trust since 1891
Luton had a quiet transfer deadline day with no new arrivals at Kenilworth Road

IN PICTURES: Every Championship club's dealings on transfer deadline day

Find out what signings were made in the second tier

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:26 pm

The summer transfer window finally swung shut on Thursday last week with a number incomings and outgoings in the Championship ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Luton Town were fairly quiet, with just three exits from Kenilworth Road on loan, but to find out just who went where in the second tier, then see the gallery below.

1. Birmingham City

In: Tahith Chong (Manchester United, undisclosed, pictured). Out: Keyendrah Simmonds (Grimsby, loan); Odin Bailey (Salford, undisclosed); Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth, loan).

Photo: Tom Purslow

2. Blackburn Rovers

In: Clinton Mola (Stuttgart, loan, pictured). Out: Dan Butterworth (Port Vale, loan).

Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

3. Blackpool

In. Zak Emmerson (Brighton, undisclosed); Callum Wright (Leicester, undisclosed). Out: Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, £4m, loaned to Olympiakos, pictured); Matty Virtue (Lincoln, loan).

Photo: George Wood

4. Burnley

In: Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach, loan, pictured); Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford, loan). Out: Lewis Richardson (Grimsby, loan); Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers, loan); Adam Phillips (Barnsley, undisclosed).

Photo: Daniel Kopatsch

