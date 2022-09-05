IN PICTURES: Every Championship club's dealings on transfer deadline day

The summer transfer window finally swung shut on Thursday last week with a number incomings and outgoings in the Championship ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Luton Town were fairly quiet, with just three exits from Kenilworth Road on loan, but to find out just who went where in the second tier, then see the gallery below.
1. Birmingham City
In: Tahith Chong (Manchester United, undisclosed, pictured). Out: Keyendrah Simmonds (Grimsby, loan); Odin Bailey (Salford, undisclosed); Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth, loan).
Photo: Tom Purslow
2. Blackburn Rovers
In: Clinton Mola (Stuttgart, loan, pictured). Out: Dan Butterworth (Port Vale, loan).
Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke
3. Blackpool
In. Zak Emmerson (Brighton, undisclosed); Callum Wright (Leicester, undisclosed). Out: Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, £4m, loaned to Olympiakos, pictured); Matty Virtue (Lincoln, loan).
Photo: George Wood
4. Burnley
In: Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach, loan, pictured); Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford, loan). Out: Lewis Richardson (Grimsby, loan); Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers, loan); Adam Phillips (Barnsley, undisclosed).
Photo: Daniel Kopatsch