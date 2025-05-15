The League One teams have been announcing their released and retained lists - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Every League One club's confirmed released list

By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th May 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 09:23 BST
See which third tier players have become free agents

It’s time for another busy summer in League One, with almost all the clubs involved in next season’s competition announcing their retained lists recently.

With the Hatters relegated from the Championship last term, to find out which players will be searching for new employers, have accepted new contracts or been offered new deals in the third tier, then check out the gallery below.

Released: Josh Benson; Theo Chapman; Sam Cosgrove; Josiah Dyer; Adam Hayton; Charlie Hickingbottom; Nathan James; Jonathan Lewis; Jean Claude Makiessi; Aiden Marsh; Conor McCarthy; Emmaisa Nzondo; Donovan Pines; Hayden Pickard; Callum West; Geoffrey Lundoloki; Elliott Probert; Kallum Reid; Maxwell Swift; William Thompson; Malachi Tommy-Mbogba; Owen Warburton. New contract: Connor Barratt. New contract offered: Luke Alker; Aaron Atkinson; Kieren Flavell; Kieran Graham; Stephen Humphrys; Ziggy Kozluk; Bayley McCann; Tom Senior.

Released: Mackenzie Chapman; Jake Daniels; Kwaku Donkor; Jordan Gabriel; Tyler Hill; Jaden Jones; Alex Lankshear; Jack Moore; Oliver Norburn; Richard O’Donnell; Josh Onomah; Jordan Rhodes. New contract: Jake Beesley; Harvey Bardsley. New contract discussions: Sonny Carey; Matthew Pennington. New contract offered: Johnson Opawole.

Released: Ricardo Almeida Santos; Nathan Baxter; Joel Coleman; Gethin Jones; Ben Andreucci; Trevon Bryan; Harrison Fleury; Noah Halford; Ellis Litherland-Riding; Luke Matheson; Joseph Toole; Yestin Shakespear; James Westwood; George Barlow. New contract: Max Conway; Sonny Sharples-Ahmed; Jack Dallimore; Sean Hogan. New contract offered: Luke Hutchinson; Jamie Grayson; Harley Irwin; Daeshon Lawrence; Harry Leigh; Conor Lewis; Emile Oliver; Harrison Rice.

Released: Callum Johnson; Gabe Wadsworth; Jamie Walker; Romoney Crichlow; Sam Stubbs; Vadaine Oliver. New contracts: Harry Ibbitson; Zac Hadi. New contract discussions: Ciarán Kelly; Colin Doyle; Lewis Richards; Richie Smallwood; Sam Walker.

