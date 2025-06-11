The summer transfer window is open for business - pic: Liam SmithThe summer transfer window is open for business - pic: Liam Smith
The summer transfer window is open for business - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: Every League One club's latest signings in the summer transfer window

By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:21 BST
Find out just who has joined who in the third tier

The summer transfer window opened for League One clubs to add to their squads for the 2025-26 campaign.

Due to the Club World Cup taking place, EFL clubs have had from June 1 until June 10 to bolster their playing personnel, before it opens up again on Monday, June 16 and runs to September 1, when it closes at 7pm. To find out the latest business done Luton Town and their fellow third tier teams, then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis before the deadline passes.

In: None. Out: James Ball (Swindon, free).

1. AFC Wimbledon

In: None. Out: James Ball (Swindon, free). Photo: Jacques Feeney

In: None. Out: None.

2. Barnsley

In: None. Out: None. Photo: Pete Norton

In: Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free, pictured); Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free). Out: Sonny Carey (Charlton, free); Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free).

3. Blackpool

In: Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free, pictured); Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free). Out: Sonny Carey (Charlton, free); Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free). Photo: Stephen Pond

In: Sam Dalby (Wrexham, free). Out: None.

4. Bolton Wanderers

In: Sam Dalby (Wrexham, free). Out: None. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

