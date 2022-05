Luton completed an excellent 2021-22 season recently with a sixth placed finish in the Championship, cruelly knocked out of the play-offs by Huddersfield Town.

A gruelling campaign saw the Hatters complete 48 league games, with a total of 4,320 minutes of football being played.

To see which players featured the most for Town in that time, check out the gallery below.

1. James Bree Minutes played: 3,912. Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

2. Kal Naismith Minutes played: 3,876. Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

3. Amari'i Bell Minutes played: 3,762. Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

4. Elijah Adebayo Minutes played: 3,380. Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales