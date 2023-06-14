IN PICTURES: How the 1991-92 Division One table looked when Luton were last in the top-flight

Luton are back in the top division of English football for the first time in over 30 years next season, after winning promotion to the Premier League by beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.
The 1991-92 campaign was the last time the Hatters were in the top flight, or Division One as it was then know, as Town were relegated on the final day, just before it was rebranded to what it is more commonly known as today.
The Luton News takes a look back at just how the table finished that term.
1. Leeds United - Pts: 82
Under Howard Wilkinson, the Whites secured their first Division One title since the 1973-74 campaign with players like Eric Cantona, Gary McAllister, Lee Chapman, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and David Batty all starring. It was Chapman who top-scored with 16 goals as they finished four points clear at the summit, which remains the last time they have finished champions of England's top flight. Photo: Simon Bruty
2. Manchester United - Pts: 78
With new signing Peter Schmeichel and the breakthrough of Ryan Giggs, Alex Ferguson's side had a strong first half of the season, top with four games to go, but three matches without a win cost them the title, pipped by Leeds. Still lifted the League Cup by beating Nottingham Forest at Wembley and the European Super Cup too when defeating Red Star Belgrade. Photo: Simon Bruty
3. Sheffield Wednesday - Pts: 75
Great season for the Owls as having won promotion back into the top flight under Ron Atkinson, they then appointed former striker Trevor Francis as player manager once he decided to join Aston Villa. Despite huge defeats to Leeds (6-1) and Arsenal (7-1), also losing both Steel City derbies too, 18 goals from David Hirst saw them finish a terrific third, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, delivering European football to Hillsborough for the first time since the 1960s. Photo: Getty Images
4. Arsenal - Pts: 72
Managed by George Graham and with Ian Wright now onboard for £2.5m from Crystal Palace, the defending champions suffered a shock FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Fourth Division Wrexham. They got their act together in the league though to finish strongly, unbeaten in 16 matches, as they were the top goalscorers with 81, Wright bagging 24 of them, to end up fourth. Photo: Simon Bruty