IN PICTURES: How the 1991-92 Division One table looked when Luton were last in the top-flight

3 . Sheffield Wednesday - Pts: 75

Great season for the Owls as having won promotion back into the top flight under Ron Atkinson, they then appointed former striker Trevor Francis as player manager once he decided to join Aston Villa. Despite huge defeats to Leeds (6-1) and Arsenal (7-1), also losing both Steel City derbies too, 18 goals from David Hirst saw them finish a terrific third, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, delivering European football to Hillsborough for the first time since the 1960s. Photo: Getty Images