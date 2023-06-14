News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Leeds United celebrate winning the 1991-92 Division One titleLeeds United celebrate winning the 1991-92 Division One title
Leeds United celebrate winning the 1991-92 Division One title

IN PICTURES: How the 1991-92 Division One table looked when Luton were last in the top-flight

Town suffered relegation on the final day of the season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

Luton are back in the top division of English football for the first time in over 30 years next season, after winning promotion to the Premier League by beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.

The 1991-92 campaign was the last time the Hatters were in the top flight, or Division One as it was then know, as Town were relegated on the final day, just before it was rebranded to what it is more commonly known as today.

The Luton News takes a look back at just how the table finished that term.

​Under Howard Wilkinson, the Whites secured their first Division One title since the 1973-74 campaign with players like Eric Cantona, Gary McAllister, Lee Chapman, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and David Batty all starring. It was Chapman who top-scored with 16 goals as they finished four points clear at the summit, which remains the last time they have finished champions of England's top flight.

1. Leeds United - Pts: 82

​Under Howard Wilkinson, the Whites secured their first Division One title since the 1973-74 campaign with players like Eric Cantona, Gary McAllister, Lee Chapman, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and David Batty all starring. It was Chapman who top-scored with 16 goals as they finished four points clear at the summit, which remains the last time they have finished champions of England's top flight. Photo: Simon Bruty

Photo Sales
With new signing Peter Schmeichel and the breakthrough of Ryan Giggs, Alex Ferguson's side had a strong first half of the season, top with four games to go, but three matches without a win cost them the title, pipped by Leeds. Still lifted the League Cup by beating Nottingham Forest at Wembley and the European Super Cup too when defeating Red Star Belgrade.

2. Manchester United - Pts: 78

With new signing Peter Schmeichel and the breakthrough of Ryan Giggs, Alex Ferguson's side had a strong first half of the season, top with four games to go, but three matches without a win cost them the title, pipped by Leeds. Still lifted the League Cup by beating Nottingham Forest at Wembley and the European Super Cup too when defeating Red Star Belgrade. Photo: Simon Bruty

Photo Sales
Great season for the Owls as having won promotion back into the top flight under Ron Atkinson, they then appointed former striker Trevor Francis as player manager once he decided to join Aston Villa. Despite huge defeats to Leeds (6-1) and Arsenal (7-1), also losing both Steel City derbies too, 18 goals from David Hirst saw them finish a terrific third, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, delivering European football to Hillsborough for the first time since the 1960s.

3. Sheffield Wednesday - Pts: 75

Great season for the Owls as having won promotion back into the top flight under Ron Atkinson, they then appointed former striker Trevor Francis as player manager once he decided to join Aston Villa. Despite huge defeats to Leeds (6-1) and Arsenal (7-1), also losing both Steel City derbies too, 18 goals from David Hirst saw them finish a terrific third, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, delivering European football to Hillsborough for the first time since the 1960s. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Managed by George Graham and with Ian Wright now onboard for £2.5m from Crystal Palace, the defending champions suffered a shock FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Fourth Division Wrexham. They got their act together in the league though to finish strongly, unbeaten in 16 matches, as they were the top goalscorers with 81, Wright bagging 24 of them, to end up fourth.

4. Arsenal - Pts: 72

Managed by George Graham and with Ian Wright now onboard for £2.5m from Crystal Palace, the defending champions suffered a shock FA Cup third round defeat at the hands of Fourth Division Wrexham. They got their act together in the league though to finish strongly, unbeaten in 16 matches, as they were the top goalscorers with 81, Wright bagging 24 of them, to end up fourth. Photo: Simon Bruty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:LutonPremier LeagueCoventry CityLuton News