IN PICTURES: How the last 15 teams who finished 18th in the Premier League have done in the Championship

4 . 2020-21: AFC Bournemouth - 6th

The Cherries finished one point behind Aston Villa in third bottom and couldn’t bounce back to the top flight straight away, despite giving themselves every chance by finishing in sixth place with a goal difference of 27 to make the final play-off berth. They were to lose out to eventual winners Brentford 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final though as they had another year in the second tier. Photo: Alex Pantling