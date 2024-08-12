IN PICTURES: How the last 15 teams who finished 18th in the Premier League have done in the Championship

Luton Town begin their Championship campaign against Burnley at Kenilworth Road this season, with manager Rob Edwards targeting an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.
The Hatters finished in 18th place last term, the best of the three clubs dropping back to the second tier, so the Luton News has had a look to see just how the team ending up third bottom has done in the second tier the following season in this special gallery below.
1. 2023-24: Leicester City - champions
The Foxes went down from the top flight as they were two points behind Everton with a total of 34 points from their 38 games. Last season though, under boss Enzo Maresca and with ex-Hatters loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in sensational form, Leicester finished top of the Championship as they pipped Ipswich to the title to earn an immediate return to the top flight. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. 2022-23: Burnley - champions
Having gone done when ending up three points short of Leeds United, the Clarets absolutely romped to the Championship title with Vincent Kompany at the helm, managing to acquire a massive 101 points in the process, losing just three games in total, winning 29 out of 46 matches as well. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. 2021-22: Fulham - champions
Like the rest of the relegated trio, the Cottagers were cut well adrift at the bottom, finishing well below Burnley in 18th place. However, Fulham were to bounce back in thrilling fashion, beating AFC Bournemouth to top spot in the Championship, scoring a wonderful 106 goals during the campaign. Photo: Clive Rose
4. 2020-21: AFC Bournemouth - 6th
The Cherries finished one point behind Aston Villa in third bottom and couldn’t bounce back to the top flight straight away, despite giving themselves every chance by finishing in sixth place with a goal difference of 27 to make the final play-off berth. They were to lose out to eventual winners Brentford 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final though as they had another year in the second tier. Photo: Alex Pantling
