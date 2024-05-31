IN PICTURES: Hugging a ref and taking out Sean Dyche - history maker Luke Berry's best moments at Luton Town

Popular midfielder Luke Berry saw his seven year stint at Kenilworth Road ended recently after the club agreed not to extend his contract to allow him to look for regular first team football next season.
The 31-year-old moved to the Hatters back in 2017, scoring 26 goals in 184 matches and winning three promotions in what has been a wonderful spell with Luton. To have a look at his best moments in a Town shirt, see the gallery below.
1. Luke Berry is a Hatter
Back in August 2017, the midfielder joined from Cambridge United, as Town, under previous boss Nathan Jones, shelled out an undisclosed for his services, Berry signing a three year contract at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Luton Town FC
2. Luton Town debut
With Town travelling to Mansfield Town on August 26, 2017, the Hatters were trailing 1-0 to the Stags as Berry came on to replace Andrew Shinnie with 58 minutes gone. The hosts then scored again, but Luton hit back with goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton to rescue a point. Photo: Liam Smith
3. First goals for the Hatters
The midfielder opened his account for Luton on his eighth appearance, as he scored not once, or twice, but a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Stevenage at Kenilworth Road. Photo: LIam Smith
4. Opening away goal
After Danny Hylton opened the scoring at Crewe Alexandra, Berry was on hand to slot home when Andrew Shinnie cut the ball back into his path for a first away goal in a Luton shirt as Town went on to triumph 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith