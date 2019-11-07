IN PICTURES: Liam George's best Luton Town 11

He spent over five years with the club, but who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that the pulled the Town shirt on with him? In the latest in our series of special features, the Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.

1. GK: Mark Ovendale What a guy. Didnt have the best time at Luton but really showed us what work ethic was. The most hard working GK in football. Some great stories also. Hope youre smiling down pal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. RB: Emmerson Boyce I used to love winding Emmy up. I was always trying to get under his skin cos I could never get past him. Put even the best wingers in his pocket for years. Getty Buy a Photo

3. LB: Matthew Taylor Tails was the fittest player I have ever seen with a left foot that was a wand. Players made a career off his delivery. Getty Buy a Photo

4. CB: Matthew Upson Mupson was a Rolls Royce. He had a left foot with a range finder that got me so many goals in the LTFC youth team. jpimedia Buy a Photo

