Results are in for Town's best free signing in recent years

IN PICTURES: Luton Town fans pick the Hatters' best free transfer signing from the past 15 years

Results are in as Hatters supporters have their say

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:46 pm
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:11 pm

Luton Town supporters have been choosing the best free transfer signing made by the Hatters in the past 15 years after a special poll run by the Luton News.

With over 700 votes cast, check out the gallery below to see just who came out at the top.

1. Kevin Nicholls: 27.4%

Midfielder signed on a free transfer in July 2008 after leaving Preston and went on to play a further 51 times in his second spell at Luton, lifting the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wembley as Scunthorpe were defeated 3-2.

2. Danny Hylton: 15.1%

Striker arrived after his departure from Oxford United and went on to play a major role in Town reaching the Championship with two promotions. Has played 152 times in total, scoring an impressive 59 goals.

3. Kal Naismith: 11.2 %

Scot joined in January 2021 following his exit from Wigan Athletic. Rapidly endearing himself to the Luton supporters with a number of starring roles and dazzling runs from centre half in his 40 appearances to date.

4. Mark Tyler: 10.6%

Goalkeeper joined when the club were relegated into the Conference, as he went on to make 297 appearances and kept a club record 119 clean sheets until heading back to former club Peterborough once more.

