IN PICTURES: Luton Town fans pick the Hatters' best January transfer window signing since 2000

Luton Town supporters have been choosing the best January transfer window signing made by the Hatters since 2000 in a special poll run by the Luton News.
With almost 500 votes cast, check out the gallery below to see just who came out at the top.
1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 34.3%
Midfielder signed from West Ham on loan in December and then made his move a permanent one in January 2014. Has won three promotions and is now up to 323 appearances for the Hatters, scoring 20 goals too.
2. Elijah Adebayo: 18%
Talented forward was brought in for an undisclosed fee from Walsall on the final day of the 2021 January window and has had a superb first 12 months at Luton, scoring 17 goals in 43 outings so far.
3. Kal Naismith: 14.5%
Popular Scot joined on a free transfer in the January 2021 window following his departure from Wigan Athletic. Something of a hero following his wonder goal against Bournemouth recently, one of three strikes in 50 matches.
4. Steve McNulty: 9.5%
Cult hero centre half joined when signed by Paul Buckle in January 2013. Part of the side who ensured Luton won promotion back into the Football League as he played 125 times, scoring twice, before moving to Tranmere in October 2015.