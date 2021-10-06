IN PICTURES: Luton Town's 15 best performances under Nathan Jones

After the 5-0 win over Coventry City last week, Luton boss Nathan Jones declared it was the 'best performance' from his side during his two spells in charge of the club.

The Luton News has had a look back over Jones' stint in the hot-seat and picked 15 matches where the Hatters have excelled.

To have your say on what was the best game that the boss has overseen vote here.

1. Sept 29, 2021 - Championship: Luton 5 Coventry City 0 Hatters ran riot over from the opening minute when Elijah Adebayo was bundled to the floor for a penalty he converted. The striker added another, with Harry Cornick scoring twice and Luke Berry on target in a superb victory.

2. Apr 17, 2021 - Championship: Luton 1 Watford 0 Up against their fiercest of rivals and without fans in attendance, the Hatters tore into the Hornets all game before winning a penalty late on that striker James Collins came off the bench to convert for a famous win.

3. Dec 12, 2020 - Championship: Luton 3 Preston 0 James Collins scored an excellent hat-trick as Luton manager Nathan Jones celebrated his 200th game in charge of the club with his 100th win, the final game played in front of supporters until this season.

4. Dec 2, 2020 - Championship: Luton 3 Norwich City 1 With fans returning for the first time, they were treated to a terrific display against a Canaries side on their way to the Premier League. George Moncur and Matty Pearson netted first half goals, James Collins on the spot after the break.