IN PICTURES: Luton Town's points record against their Championship rivals since winning promotion from League One

Now into their third campaign in the Championship, Luton Town are looking to push towards the play-off this term, sitting in 11th place after 17 games.

Having avoided relegation in their first term and then secured a mid-table position last season, just how have the Hatters got on against each of their second tier rivals?

The Luton News take a special look at the club's record below.

1. Barnsley Played: 5. Won: 3. Drawn: 1. Lost: 1. Scored: 7. Conceded: 4. Points: 10/15. Success rate: 67%.

2. Bristol City Played: 5. Won: 3. Drawn: 1. Lost: 1. Scored: 9. Conceded: 7. Points: 10/15. Success rate: 67%.

3. Huddersfield Town Played: 5. Won: 2. Drawn: 3. Lost: 0. Scored: 6. Conceded: 3. Points: 9/15. Success rate: 60%.

4. Sheffield Wednesday Played: 4. Won: 3. Drawn: 0. Lost: 1. Scored: 5. Conceded: 3. Points: 9/12. Success rate: 75%.