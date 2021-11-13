Kenilworth Road - home of the Hatters

IN PICTURES: Luton Town's points record against their Championship rivals since winning promotion from League One

Just how have the Hatters done in the second tier?

By Mike Simmonds
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 12:01 pm

Now into their third campaign in the Championship, Luton Town are looking to push towards the play-off this term, sitting in 11th place after 17 games.

Having avoided relegation in their first term and then secured a mid-table position last season, just how have the Hatters got on against each of their second tier rivals?

The Luton News take a special look at the club's record below.

1. Barnsley

Played: 5. Won: 3. Drawn: 1. Lost: 1. Scored: 7. Conceded: 4. Points: 10/15. Success rate: 67%.

Photo Sales

2. Bristol City

Played: 5. Won: 3. Drawn: 1. Lost: 1. Scored: 9. Conceded: 7. Points: 10/15. Success rate: 67%.

Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town

Played: 5. Won: 2. Drawn: 3. Lost: 0. Scored: 6. Conceded: 3. Points: 9/15. Success rate: 60%.

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Played: 4. Won: 3. Drawn: 0. Lost: 1. Scored: 5. Conceded: 3. Points: 9/12. Success rate: 75%.

Photo Sales
League OneLuton News
Next Page
Page 1 of 8