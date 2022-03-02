IN PICTURES: Luton Town's record in the FA Cup fifth round

Luton Town take on Premier League giants Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round this evening, the 19th time they have reached this stage of the competition and the first since February 2013.

The Hatters originally made the last 16 back in 1938, as in total, they have won five matches, drawn five and lost eight, scoring 23 goals and conceding 33.

The Luton News takes a special look back at Town’s previous fifth round efforts below.

1. Feb 16, 2013: Luton 0 Millwall 3 After beating Premier League side Norwich in the previous round, the Hatters, then a Conference side, couldn’t go any further as James Henry and Rob Hulse scored before half time, Dany N'Guessan sending the Lions through late on. Photo Sales

2. Feb 20, 1994: Cardiff City 1 Luton 2 Scott Oakes and David Preece were both on target as the Hatters triumphed over their Welsh opponents. Town then went on to beat West Ham 3-2 after a replay, losing in the semi-final to Chelsea. Photo Sales

3. Feb 20, 1988: QPR 1 Luton 1 Mick Harford scored in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road, with Luton winning the replay 1-0, Warren Neill netting an own goal. Town then defeated Portsmouth 3-1, before losing to Wimbledon in the semi-final despite taking the lead through Harford. Photo Sales

4. Feb 15, 1986: Luton 2 Arsenal 2 Ricky Hill and Mick Harford scored, as Town needed two replays to get through after a stalemate at Highbury, with Mark Stein, Steve Foster and David O’Leary’s own goal enough. Luton then lost to Everton after a replay, 1-0 at Goodison Park. Photo Sales