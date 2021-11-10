IN PICTURES: Luton Town's record when live on Sky Sports

'We always lose on Sky' is the usual cry from Luton fans when their club are picked for live TV coverage, and they have a point.
Since the club won promotion back to the Football League in 2014, the recent 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road was the 25th time the Hatters have been selected by Sky to be broadcast to the nation.
The Luton News takes a special look at just Town have got on during that time.
1. Sept 6, 2014 - League Two: Luton 0 Plymouth Argyle 1
During their first season back in the Football League, Town were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle as the Sky cameras returned. After Jake Howells missed two glorious chances, Dominic Blizzard netted the only goal on 68 minutes.
2. Jan 8, 2015 - League Two: Luton 0 Shrewsbury Town 0
Town were held to a goalless draw by the Shrews at Kenilworth Road. Jake Howells hit the post in the first half, before the visitors, who had James Collins in their ranks, saw Nat Knight-Percival sent off with 20 to go for a second booking.
3. Mar 24, 2015 - League Two: Luton 2 Wycombe Wanderers 3
The visitors led through Sam Saunders’ deflected effort, before Elliot Lee levelled. Paul Hayes then scored from the post, with Alfie Mawson adding the third, as although Lee pulled one back, Town couldn’t force an equaliser.
4. Aug 25, 2015 - Capital One Cup: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 1
The Hatters fell behind to Jonathan Walters' opener on 67 minutes, Cameron McGeehan equalising in stoppage time. The Premier League Potters then went through on penalties when Scott Griffiths missed and Geoff Cameron didn't.