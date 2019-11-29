IN PICTURES: Rowan Vine's best Luton Town 11

Former Luton forward Rowan Vine played 111 games for the Hatters, scoring 33 goals during his time at Kenilworth Road.
He spent two and a half years with the club, firstly on loan and then permanently, helping Town win promotion to the Championship, before being sold to Birmingham City for a fee of £2.5m. However, who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that pulled the Luton shirt on with him? The Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.
1. GK: Marlon Beresford
Uncle Marv. Great all round keeper, massive character on and off the pitch. If only he could kick. Big player in the Harpenden gang.