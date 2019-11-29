Rowan Vine celebrates scoring for the Hatters during his time with Luton Town

IN PICTURES: Rowan Vine's best Luton Town 11

Former Luton forward Rowan Vine played 111 games for the Hatters, scoring 33 goals during his time at Kenilworth Road.

He spent two and a half years with the club, firstly on loan and then permanently, helping Town win promotion to the Championship, before being sold to Birmingham City for a fee of £2.5m. However, who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that pulled the Luton shirt on with him? The Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.

Uncle Marv. Great all round keeper, massive character on and off the pitch. If only he could kick. Big player in the Harpenden gang.

1. GK: Marlon Beresford

Technically very, very good. Had an unreal engine and deservedly went to the top.

2. RB: Kevin Foley

Proper solid old school defender. There was no opposition player to big or hard for Sol. Loved a scrap.

3. LB: Sol Davis

Never seen someone improve and learn as they played week in week out at 18 years of age. A joy to play with and a top man. Fully deserved all his success.

4. CB: Curtis Davies

