IN PICTURES: The 11 players to have made 400 appearances for Luton Town

3 . Syd Owen

After being with the RAF during the war, he joined Birmingham City, moving to Luton in 1947 for a fee of £1,500 at the age of 25. Played at wing-half and then went to centre half as he took over the captaincy with the Hatters, leading the club to the 1959 FA Cup Final as well, losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest. Represented England at the 1954 World Cup, he achieved his milestone of 400 games for Town in November 1958, ending up with 423 appearances, scoring three goals, before retiring in 1959. Photo: Hatters Heritage