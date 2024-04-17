IN PICTURES: The 11 players to have made 400 appearances for Luton Town

Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu joined a select band of players to make 400 appearances for the Hatters at the weekend when he came on during the 5-1 defeat at treble winners Manchester City.
The 30-year-old is now one of just 11 who have reached the milestone in a Town shirt and the Luton News takes a look at who else has achieved the landmark below.
1. Fred Hawkes
Born in 1881, he joined Luton after starring as a schoolboy and made his debut in March 1900, a Football League game at home to Loughborough. Became a regular in the side and went on to make his 400th appearance during March 1910. Stayed with the Hatters for 20 years in total, spending his entire career at Town, ending up playing 625 matches, the most in the club's history, scoring 35 goals as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Bob Hawkes
Having joined Luton in 1900, he was recognised as one of the finest half-backs around at the time, becoming Town's first England international, earning five caps, also part of the Great Britain side who won footballing gold in the 1908 Olympics. Stayed loyal to the Hatters despite interest from elsewhere as he made his 400th appearance in February 1915. Sits 10th in the list of all-time outings for the club, with 410 matches in total, scoring 48 goals too. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Syd Owen
After being with the RAF during the war, he joined Birmingham City, moving to Luton in 1947 for a fee of £1,500 at the age of 25. Played at wing-half and then went to centre half as he took over the captaincy with the Hatters, leading the club to the 1959 FA Cup Final as well, losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest. Represented England at the 1954 World Cup, he achieved his milestone of 400 games for Town in November 1958, ending up with 423 appearances, scoring three goals, before retiring in 1959. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Bob Morton
Moved to Luton from Dunstable-side Waterlows in 1946, he played at both wing-half and forward for the Hatters during his lengthy period at Kenilworth Road. Reached 400 matches in October 1959 as he kept going to make 562 appearances and score 55 goals for Town in total, until his retirement in 1964. Photo: Hatters Heritage