IN PICTURES: The 13 Luton Town goalkeepers who have kept a top flight clean sheet for the Hatters
Hatters earn a first shut out when taking on the Magpies in December
By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT
Luton stopper Thomas Kaminski secured his first Premier League clean sheet recently when he was between the posts for the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road before Christmas.
The Belgian became the 13th goalkeeper in which to do so when shutting out the Magpies’ forward line and to find out just who else hasn’t been beaten in a top flight fixture for Hatters, see below.
