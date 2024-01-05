News you can trust since 1891
Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski kept his first top flight clean sheet recently - pic: Liam Smith

IN PICTURES: The 13 Luton Town goalkeepers who have kept a top flight clean sheet for the Hatters

Hatters earn a first shut out when taking on the Magpies in December
By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT

Luton stopper Thomas Kaminski secured his first Premier League clean sheet recently when he was between the posts for the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road before Christmas.

The Belgian became the 13th goalkeeper in which to do so when shutting out the Magpies’ forward line and to find out just who else hasn’t been beaten in a top flight fixture for Hatters, see below.

1. Les Sealey

Top flight appearances: 207. Clean sheets: 65. Photo: Hatters Heritage

2. Ron Baynham

Top flight appearances: 180. Clean sheets: 38. Photo: Hatters Heritage

3. Alec Chamberlain

Top flight appearances: 106. Clean sheets: 21 Photo: Hatters Heritage

4. Keith Barber

Top flight appearances 26: Clean sheets: 4 Photo: Hatters Heritage

