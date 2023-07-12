IN PICTURES: The 15 Luton Town players who have scored while on international duty

2 . George Cummins

Forward scored five goals for the Republic of Ireland while at Luton, the joint most by a Town player when representing his country. Started off with one in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win at Luxembourg in 1954, then scoring two the following year in a 3-1 friendly win in Norway. Also bagged another as Ireland beat Denmark 2-0 in their 1958 World Cup qualifier and was on target once more during the 2-2 friendly draw in Poland. Photo: Hatters Heritage