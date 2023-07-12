IN PICTURES: The 15 Luton Town players who have scored while on international duty

Town defender Amari’i Bell scored the winner for Jamaica on Sunday night, as his side defeated Guatemala 1-0 in their Gold Cup quarter-final clash.
In doing so, the Hatters centre half became the 15th Luton player to score for his country while at Kenilworth Road and to see just who else has managed the feat, check out the gallery below.
1. Joe Payne
Town striker scored twice for England during their 8-0 friendly win at Finland in Pallokentta on May 20, 1937, the only cap he ever won for his country. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. George Cummins
Forward scored five goals for the Republic of Ireland while at Luton, the joint most by a Town player when representing his country. Started off with one in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win at Luxembourg in 1954, then scoring two the following year in a 3-1 friendly win in Norway. Also bagged another as Ireland beat Denmark 2-0 in their 1958 World Cup qualifier and was on target once more during the 2-2 friendly draw in Poland. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Billy Bingham
On target twice for Northern Ireland, his first coming in a 2-1 defeat at England in the British Championships staged at Wembley in 1959. Also found the net during a 3-2 reverse against Wales at the Racecourse Ground the following year. Photo: Evening Standard
4. Don Givens
Forward also scored two goals for the Republic of Ireland while at Kenilworth Road, as they lost 2-1 during a friendly in Poland in 1970 and then found the net in the 2-1 Independence Group 2 victory over Iran two years later. Photo: Hatters Heritage