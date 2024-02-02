IN PICTURES: The 24 top flight hat-tricks scored by a Luton Town player

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo scored the Hatters’ first top flight hat-trick in almost 34 years when he bagged all three against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night.
It was the 24th treble that Town have managed in the highest tier of English football and to find out who scored the others, check out this gallery below.
1. Nov 26, 1955: Bob Morton v Sunderland
The local lad scored Luton's first ever top flight hat-trick during an 8-2 thrashing of Sunderland at Kenilworth Road back in 1955. Mick Cullen and Gordon Turner added doubles with Jimmy Adam scoring as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Aug 18, 1956: Gordon Turner v Sunderland
Luton's leading scorer of all time had his first treble at this level when finding the net four times on this occasion as Town beat Sunderland once more, the Hatters running out 6-2 winners, John Groves and Mick Cullen also scoring. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Aug 29, 1956: Gordon Turner v Wolves
The legendary forward scored all three in a losing cause as Luton went down 5-4 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, Mick Cullen with the Hatters' other goal. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Dec 22, 1956: Gordon Turner v Charlton Athletic
Netted three times yet again, one from the penalty spot as Luton triumphed 4-2 against Charlton at Kenilworth Road, Mick Cullen also scoring the other goal once more. Photo: Hatters Heritage