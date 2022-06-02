IN PICTURES: The 25 best moments of the 2021-22 season for Luton Town

Luton had a terrific 2021-22 season as they finished sixth in the Championship, reaching the play-offs where they were undeservedly knocked out 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town.
However, it was still a magnificent effort from the players over the course of a campaign which had some truly memorable moments.
The Luton News takes a look at 25 of the best below.
1. Fans are back!
After 12 months of football without supporters due to Covid restrictions, the build-up to Town’s opening game of the season was one to savour as 10,019 spectators crammed into Kenilworth Road to see their heroes in action again. It couldn’t have gone any better either, the Hatters romping to a 3-0 success.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Harry Cornick off the mark
Following on from a season in which he struggled badly in front of goal, scoring just the once, that on his 40th appearance, this time it took Cornick a mere 68 minutes to open his account. Tapping Fred Onyedinma's cross in from virtually on the line, the sheer relief etched on his face paved the way for his most prolific term to date.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Luke Berry at the double
It had looked like game over at Ewood Park when Luke Berry was introduced for his first minutes of the season on the hour mark, with Luton 2-0 down. However, they were soon back in the game courtesy of the substitute’s close range finish and then in stoppage time, he pounced to make it 2-2, sending the 810 travelling fans into raptures.
Photo: Gareth Owen
4. Danny Hylton finally does it
The forward had gone almost two and a half years without finding the net after being hindered by a succession of injuries. However, he finally got the goal he craved with an injury time leveller at Bristol City turning in Carlos Mendes Gomes' cross. True it was from a yard and he couldn’t really miss, but it was a brilliant moment for the popular striker.
Photo: Gareth Owen