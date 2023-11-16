IN PICTURES: The 25 highest league attendances to have watched Luton Town

Luton Town set a new record on Saturday as their trip to Manchester United saw 73,599 supporters present at Old Trafford, the highest crowd to ever watch a league match involving the Hatters.
The Luton News has had a look back at the 25 highest attendances for a Hatters match in their history and to find out what they are, see the gallery below.
1. 73,599 - Nov 11, 2023: Manchester United 1 Luton Town 0
Luton's last top flight outing at the weekend saw the highest ever gate for a Luton Town game in the league, as Victor Lindeloft scored the only goal of the game to ensure the Hatters lost out once more to the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Photo: Liam Smith
2. 64,931 - Jan 3, 1948: Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 1
The Hatters travelled to St James' Park for a Division Two encounter as they were well beaten on the day, Joe O'Brien on target for the visitors. Photo: Stu Forster
3. 58,960 - Sept 22, 1956: Tottenham Hotspur 5 Luton Town 0
With Luton and Spurs both in Division One at the time, the game at White Hart Lane ended in a very comfortable victory for the hosts. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. 56,277 - Dec 27, 1958: Arsenal 1 Luton Town 0
Luton headed to Highbury for their Division One clash only to return empty-handed when Jimmy Bloomfield (pictured) scored the only goal of the game to win it for the Gunners. Photo: Hatters Heritage