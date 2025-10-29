IN PICTURES: The 25 youngest ever goalscorers in Luton Town's history

At just 16, defender Fin Evans became Luton’s youngest ever goalscorer when finding the net during the Hatters’ 3-1 Vertu Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night.
He beat the record set just under 50 years ago by the legendary Ricky Hill, and to find out the 25 youngest ever scorers in Town’s history, then see below.
1. Fin Evans: 16 years and 271 days
The defender became Luton's youngest ever goalscorer in their history when he found the net against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Vertu Trophy group stage contest in midweek. Photo: David Horn
2. Ricky Hill: 17 years and 45 days
One of the best players to ever represent the Hatters, he held the record for almost 50 years having scored against Bristol Rovers in Luton's 3-1 Division Two victory on April 19, 1976. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Keith Keane: 17 years and 148 days
Academy graduate was on target for the Hatters against Bristol City, as he bagged a dramatic last-minute effort to secure a 3-2 victory in their Division Two contest at Kenilworth Road on April 17, 2004. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Roly Legate: 17 years and 162 days
The teenager scored against Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-0 Division One victory at Kenilworth Road on October 13, 1956, as he doubled the advantage after Gordon Turner broke the deadlock. Photo: Hatters Heritage