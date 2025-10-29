Fin Evans celebrates beating Brighton U21s in the Vertu Trophy with assistant manager Chris Powell on Tuesday night - pic: Jasper Wax/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Fin Evans celebrates beating Brighton U21s in the Vertu Trophy with assistant manager Chris Powell on Tuesday night - pic: Jasper Wax/Getty Images

IN PICTURES: The 25 youngest ever goalscorers in Luton Town's history

By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:04 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 16:08 GMT
Evans earns his place in Luton’s record books

At just 16, defender Fin Evans became Luton’s youngest ever goalscorer when finding the net during the Hatters’ 3-1 Vertu Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night.

He beat the record set just under 50 years ago by the legendary Ricky Hill, and to find out the 25 youngest ever scorers in Town’s history, then see below.

The defender became Luton's youngest ever goalscorer in their history when he found the net against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Vertu Trophy group stage contest in midweek.

1. Fin Evans: 16 years and 271 days

1. Fin Evans: 16 years and 271 days

Photo: David Horn

One of the best players to ever represent the Hatters, he held the record for almost 50 years having scored against Bristol Rovers in Luton's 3-1 Division Two victory on April 19, 1976.

2. Ricky Hill: 17 years and 45 days

One of the best players to ever represent the Hatters, he held the record for almost 50 years having scored against Bristol Rovers in Luton's 3-1 Division Two victory on April 19, 1976. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Academy graduate was on target for the Hatters against Bristol City, as he bagged a dramatic last-minute effort to secure a 3-2 victory in their Division Two contest at Kenilworth Road on April 17, 2004.

3. Keith Keane: 17 years and 148 days

Academy graduate was on target for the Hatters against Bristol City, as he bagged a dramatic last-minute effort to secure a 3-2 victory in their Division Two contest at Kenilworth Road on April 17, 2004. Photo: Hatters Heritage

The teenager scored against Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-0 Division One victory at Kenilworth Road on October 13, 1956, as he doubled the advantage after Gordon Turner broke the deadlock.

4. Roly Legate: 17 years and 162 days

The teenager scored against Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-0 Division One victory at Kenilworth Road on October 13, 1956, as he doubled the advantage after Gordon Turner broke the deadlock. Photo: Hatters Heritage

