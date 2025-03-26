Luton Town players have now represented 25 different countries - pic: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Luton Town players have now represented 25 different countries - pic: Getty Images

IN PICTURES: The 26 countries Luton Town players have represented at international level

By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 14:05 BST
Find out who the Hatters squad have been called up to play for

Luton youngster Claude Kayibanda became the 70th Town player to represent his country this week when he made his senior debut for Rwanda in their friendly defeat against Algeria.

It means that members of the Hatters squad have turned out for 26 different countries in total during their time at Kenilworth Road and to find out just who they have featured for, see below.

Apps: 58 - Mal Donaghy (pictured); 16 - Kingsley Black; 15 - Warren Feeney, Danny Wilson; 8 - Billy Bingham; 5 - Iain Dowie, Phil Gray; 4 - Darren Patterson; 2 - Steve Robinson; 1 - Paddy McCourt.

1. Northern Ireland - 129 caps

Apps: 58 - Mal Donaghy (pictured); 16 - Kingsley Black; 15 - Warren Feeney, Danny Wilson; 8 - Billy Bingham; 5 - Iain Dowie, Phil Gray; 4 - Darren Patterson; 2 - Steve Robinson; 1 - Paddy McCourt. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Apps: 19 - George Cummins; 17 - Tony Grealish; 15 - Seamus Dunne; 14 - Bud Aherne; 10 - James Collins (pictured); 9 - Don Givens; 5 - Chiedozie Ogbene; 3 - Brendan McNally; 2 - Ashley Grimes; 1 - Mark McGuinness.

2. Republic of Ireland - 95 caps

Apps: 19 - George Cummins; 17 - Tony Grealish; 15 - Seamus Dunne; 14 - Bud Aherne; 10 - James Collins (pictured); 9 - Don Givens; 5 - Chiedozie Ogbene; 3 - Brendan McNally; 2 - Ashley Grimes; 1 - Mark McGuinness. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Apps: 15 - Peter Nicholas; 11 - Paul Price; 10 - Joe Morrell; 6 - Ceri Hughes, Tom Lockyer (pictured); 4 - Iorwerth Hughes; 3 - Mark Pembridge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; 2 - Andy Dibble, David Edwards; 1 - Jason Rees.

3. Wales - 63 caps

Apps: 15 - Peter Nicholas; 11 - Paul Price; 10 - Joe Morrell; 6 - Ceri Hughes, Tom Lockyer (pictured); 4 - Iorwerth Hughes; 3 - Mark Pembridge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; 2 - Andy Dibble, David Edwards; 1 - Jason Rees. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Apps: 5 - Bob Hawkes, Paul Walsh (pictured); 3 - Ron Baynham, Ricky Hill, Syd Owen; 2 - Mick Harford; 1 - Joe Payne, Ernie Simms, Brian Stein, Bernard Streten.

4. England - 25 caps

Apps: 5 - Bob Hawkes, Paul Walsh (pictured); 3 - Ron Baynham, Ricky Hill, Syd Owen; 2 - Mick Harford; 1 - Joe Payne, Ernie Simms, Brian Stein, Bernard Streten. Photo: Hatters Heritage

