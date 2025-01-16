IN PICTURES: The Championship's January transfer window signings

The January transfer window closed for business on Monday evening, with Championship clubs having had the chance to add to their squads for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.
To find out all the business that went on for Luton and their fellow second tier teams, then check out the gallery below.
1. Blackburn Rovers
In: Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, loan); Cauley Woodrow (Luton, loan, pictured); Yuri Ribeiro (Braga, undisclosed); Augustus Kargbo (Cesena, undisclosed); Adam Forshaw (Plymouth Argyle, free, pictured); Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City, loan). Out: Joe Hilton (Bradford, undisclosed); Jake Garrett (Tranmere, loan); Connor O'Riordan (Crewe, loan); Dilan Markanday (Leyton Orient, loan); Leo Duru (Barrow, loan). Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Bristol City
In: None. Out: Ephraim Yeboah (Dunfermline, loan); Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Birmingham City, permanent); Omar Taylor-Clarke (Dunfermline, permanent); Fally Mayulu (Strum Graz, loan); Kal Naismith (Luton, loan); Tommy Backwell (Cheltenham, undisclosed); Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth, loan, pictured). Photo: Clive Mason
3. Burnley
In: Jaydon Banel (Ajax, undisclosed); Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, loan); Jonjo Shelvey (Eyupspor, free, pictured). Out: Dara Costelloe (Northampton, loan); John Egan (Hull, undisclosed); Joseph Bevan (Carlisle, loan); Jay Rodriguez (Wrexham, undisclosed); Hannes Delcroix (Swansea, loan); Joe Westley (Swindon, loan); Hjalmar Ekdal (Groningen, loan); Benn Ward (Accrington, undisclosed); Owen Dodgson (Burton Albion, loan); Andreas Hountondji (Standard Liège, loan); Michael Mellon (Bradford City, loan). Photo: Ahmad Mora
4. Cardiff City
In: Will Alves (Leicester, loan, pictured); Sivert Mannsverk (Ajax, loan); Yousef Salech (Sirius, undisclosed). Out: Manolis Siopis (Panathinaikos, undisclosed); Tom Davies (Newport, free); Joel Colwill (Exeter City, loan). Photo: Michael Regan