Luton Town are looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

IN PICTURES: The Championship's January transfer window signings

By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST
Find out just who has joined who in the second tier

The January transfer window closed for business on Monday evening, with Championship clubs having had the chance to add to their squads for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

To find out all the business that went on for Luton and their fellow second tier teams, then check out the gallery below.

In: Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, loan); Cauley Woodrow (Luton, loan, pictured); Yuri Ribeiro (Braga, undisclosed); Augustus Kargbo (Cesena, undisclosed); Adam Forshaw (Plymouth Argyle, free, pictured); Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City, loan). Out: Joe Hilton (Bradford, undisclosed); Jake Garrett (Tranmere, loan); Connor O'Riordan (Crewe, loan); Dilan Markanday (Leyton Orient, loan); Leo Duru (Barrow, loan).

1. Blackburn Rovers

In: Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, loan); Cauley Woodrow (Luton, loan, pictured); Yuri Ribeiro (Braga, undisclosed); Augustus Kargbo (Cesena, undisclosed); Adam Forshaw (Plymouth Argyle, free, pictured); Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City, loan). Out: Joe Hilton (Bradford, undisclosed); Jake Garrett (Tranmere, loan); Connor O'Riordan (Crewe, loan); Dilan Markanday (Leyton Orient, loan); Leo Duru (Barrow, loan). Photo: Shaun Botterill

In: None. Out: Ephraim Yeboah (Dunfermline, loan); Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Birmingham City, permanent); Omar Taylor-Clarke (Dunfermline, permanent); Fally Mayulu (Strum Graz, loan); Kal Naismith (Luton, loan); Tommy Backwell (Cheltenham, undisclosed); Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth, loan, pictured).

2. Bristol City

In: None. Out: Ephraim Yeboah (Dunfermline, loan); Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Birmingham City, permanent); Omar Taylor-Clarke (Dunfermline, permanent); Fally Mayulu (Strum Graz, loan); Kal Naismith (Luton, loan); Tommy Backwell (Cheltenham, undisclosed); Rob Atkinson (Portsmouth, loan, pictured). Photo: Clive Mason

In: Jaydon Banel (Ajax, undisclosed); Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, loan); Jonjo Shelvey (Eyupspor, free, pictured). Out: Dara Costelloe (Northampton, loan); John Egan (Hull, undisclosed); Joseph Bevan (Carlisle, loan); Jay Rodriguez (Wrexham, undisclosed); Hannes Delcroix (Swansea, loan); Joe Westley (Swindon, loan); Hjalmar Ekdal (Groningen, loan); Benn Ward (Accrington, undisclosed); Owen Dodgson (Burton Albion, loan); Andreas Hountondji (Standard Liège, loan); Michael Mellon (Bradford City, loan).

3. Burnley

In: Jaydon Banel (Ajax, undisclosed); Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP, loan); Jonjo Shelvey (Eyupspor, free, pictured). Out: Dara Costelloe (Northampton, loan); John Egan (Hull, undisclosed); Joseph Bevan (Carlisle, loan); Jay Rodriguez (Wrexham, undisclosed); Hannes Delcroix (Swansea, loan); Joe Westley (Swindon, loan); Hjalmar Ekdal (Groningen, loan); Benn Ward (Accrington, undisclosed); Owen Dodgson (Burton Albion, loan); Andreas Hountondji (Standard Liège, loan); Michael Mellon (Bradford City, loan). Photo: Ahmad Mora

In: Will Alves (Leicester, loan, pictured); Sivert Mannsverk (Ajax, loan); Yousef Salech (Sirius, undisclosed). Out: Manolis Siopis (Panathinaikos, undisclosed); Tom Davies (Newport, free); Joel Colwill (Exeter City, loan).

4. Cardiff City

In: Will Alves (Leicester, loan, pictured); Sivert Mannsverk (Ajax, loan); Yousef Salech (Sirius, undisclosed). Out: Manolis Siopis (Panathinaikos, undisclosed); Tom Davies (Newport, free); Joel Colwill (Exeter City, loan). Photo: Michael Regan

