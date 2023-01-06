News you can trust since 1891
The transfer window is open for business at Kenilworth Road this month

IN PICTURES: The Championship's latest signings in the January transfer window

Find out just who has been snapped up in the second tier

By Mike Simmonds
19 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:54am

The January transfer window opened for Championship clubs recently, with sides now having until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31, in which to add to their squads for the 2022-23 campaign.

To find out the latest business by Luton and their fellow second tier teams, then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis throughout the month.

1. Birmingham City

In: Kevin Long (Burnley, free, pictured). Out: None.

2. Blackburn Rovers

In: None. Out: None.

3. Blackpool

In: Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, loan); Morgan Rogers (Manchester City, loan, pictured). Out: Callum Wright (Plymouth, undisclosed).

4. Bristol City

In: None. Out: Joe Low (Walsall, loan).

