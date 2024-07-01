Luton Town will be in the Championship this season - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesLuton Town will be in the Championship this season - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
IN PICTURES: The Championship's latest signings in the summer transfer window

By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:10 BST
Find out just who has joined who in the second tier

The summer transfer window opened for Championship clubs recently, with sides now having until 11pm on Friday, August 30, in which to add to their squads for the 2024-25 campaign.

To find out the latest business by Luton and their fellow second tier teams, then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis before the deadline passes.

In: Aodhan Doherty (Linfield, undisclosed). Out: Sam Barnes (Barrow, free).

1. Blackburn Rovers

In: Aodhan Doherty (Linfield, undisclosed). Out: Sam Barnes (Barrow, free).Photo: Gary Oakley

In: None. Out: Jamie Knight-Lebel (Crewe, loan, pictured); Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster, loan).

2. Bristol City

In: None. Out: Jamie Knight-Lebel (Crewe, loan, pictured); Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster, loan).Photo: Ryan Hiscott

In: Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven, free, pictured). Out: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, undisclosed).

3. Burnley

In: Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven, free, pictured). Out: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, undisclosed).Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

In: None. Out: None.

4. Cardiff City

In: None. Out: None.Photo: Ryan Hiscott

