IN PICTURES: The Championship's latest signings in the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window opened for Championship clubs recently, with sides now having until 11pm on Friday, August 30, in which to add to their squads for the 2024-25 campaign.
To find out the latest business by Luton and their fellow second tier teams, then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis before the deadline passes.
1. Blackburn Rovers
In: Aodhan Doherty (Linfield, undisclosed). Out: Sam Barnes (Barrow, free).Photo: Gary Oakley
2. Bristol City
In: None. Out: Jamie Knight-Lebel (Crewe, loan, pictured); Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster, loan).Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Burnley
In: Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven, free, pictured). Out: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, undisclosed).Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
4. Cardiff City
In: None. Out: None.Photo: Ryan Hiscott