IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

A busy summer in the Championship has already started with a number of managers announcing their retained lists for next season.
To find out which players will be searching for new employers and who have been transfer listed or offered new contracts, then check out the gallery below.
1. Blackburn Rovers
Released: Joe Rothwell; Bradley Johnson (pictured).
New contract: Ben Brereton Diaz.
2. Blackpool
Released: Cameron Antwi (pictured); Ryan Grant; Johnny Johnston; Matthew Liptrott; Charlie Monks; Ethan Robson; Sky Sinclair; Grant Ward. New deals: Keshi Anderson; Ewan Bange; Josh Bowler; Brad Holmes; Richard Keogh; Stuart Moore; Jordan Thorniley.
3. Bristol City
Released: Callum O’Dowda (pictured); Khari Allen; Louis Britton; Barney Soady; Nathaniel Williams.
4. Coventry City
Released: Jodi Jones; Josh Pask; Jonny Ngandu; Aaron Evans-Harriott. New deals: Aidan Finnegan; Jay McGrath; Blaine Rowe.
