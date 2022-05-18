IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

Championship clubs are announcing their retained list for the 2022-23 season

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:57 pm

A busy summer in the Championship has already started with a number of managers announcing their retained lists for next season.

To find out which players will be searching for new employers and who have been transfer listed or offered new contracts, then check out the gallery below.

1. Blackburn Rovers

Released: Joe Rothwell; Bradley Johnson (pictured). New contract: Ben Brereton Diaz.

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Blackpool

Released: Cameron Antwi (pictured); Ryan Grant; Johnny Johnston; Matthew Liptrott; Charlie Monks; Ethan Robson; Sky Sinclair; Grant Ward. New deals: Keshi Anderson; Ewan Bange; Josh Bowler; Brad Holmes; Richard Keogh; Stuart Moore; Jordan Thorniley.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. Bristol City

Released: Callum O’Dowda (pictured); Khari Allen; Louis Britton; Barney Soady; Nathaniel Williams.

Photo: David Rogers

4. Coventry City

Released: Jodi Jones; Josh Pask; Jonny Ngandu; Aaron Evans-Harriott. New deals: Aidan Finnegan; Jay McGrath; Blaine Rowe.

Photo: Pete Norton

