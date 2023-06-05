IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

Another busy summer in the Championship has already started with a number of managers announcing their retained lists for next season.
Although the Hatters will be plying their trade a division higher next term, winning promotion to the Premier League last month, to find out which players will be searching for new employers or offered new contracts in the second tier, then check out the gallery below.
1. Birmingham City
Released: Maxime Colin; Harlee Dean; Troy Deeney (pictured); George Friend; Jordan Graham; Kevin Long; Alfie Brooks; Lewis Cunningham; Adan George; Mitchell Roberts, Keyendrah Simmonds; Ryan Stirk; Remi Walker. New deals: Oliver Basey, Rico Browne, Tate Campbell, Tommy Fogarty, Nico Gordon, Marcel Oakley; Kieran Wakefield; Ben Beresford; Josh Home; Bradley Mayo. New deals offered: Josh Andrews; Rico Patterson; Callum Sullivan; Josh Williams; Harley Hamilton. Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. Blackburn Rovers
Released: Bradley Dack (pictured); Ben Brereton Diaz; Daniel Ayala; Dan Butterworth; Dan Pike; Sam Burns; Aidan Dowling; George Chmiel; Will Blease; Ryan Wilson. New deals: Jared Harlock; Lenni Cirino; Alex Baker. New deals offered: Zak Gilsenan; Patrick Gamble; Isaac Whitehall; Dominik Biniek; Adam Caddick; Leo Duru; Ben Fyles; Charlie Olson. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Blackpool
Released: Liam Bridcutt; Luke Garbutt; Harvey Hughes; Beryly Lubala; Gary Madine (pictured); Chris Maxwell; Kevin Stewart; Joe Strawn; Keshi Anderson; Stuart Moore; Curtis Nelson; Jordan Thorniley. New deals: Callum Connolly; Kenny Dougall; CJ Hamilton; James Husband; Shayne Lavery; Luke Mariette; Will Squires; Tayt Trusty; Matty Virtue. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Bristol City
Released: Nathan Baker (pictured); Jay Dasilva; Taylor Moore; James Morton; Will Buse; Prince Henry; Josh Owers; Joe Porton; James Taylor. New deals offered: Tomas Kalas; Andy King; Han-Noah Massengo. Photo: Marc Atkins