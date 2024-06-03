IN PICTURES: The Championship's released and retained list

It’s time for another busy summer in the Championship, with almost all the clubs announcing their retained lists for next season.
With the Hatters relegated from the Premier League last term, to find out which players will be searching for new employers, have accepted new contracts or been offered new deals in the second tier, then check out the gallery below.
1. Blackburn Rovers
Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston, Ben Thirkill.New contracts: Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan (pictures), Dominik Biniek, Adam Caddick, Charlie Olson, George Pratt, Harrison Wood. New contracts offered: Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck, Isaac Whitehall, Jalil Saadi, Alex Baker, Lewis Bell, Rhys Doherty, Solomon Honor, Adam Khan, Matty Litherland, Paul Murphy-Worrell, Junior Nsangou, Brandon Powell, Zack Stritch. Photo: Ed Sykes
2. Bristol City
Released: Matty James, Andy King (pictured), Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, Mac Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards. New contracts offered: Joe Williams, Romani Rowe. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Burnley
Released: Jack Cork (pictured), Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ackeme Francis-Burrell, Kian Le Fondre, Marcel Lewis, Michael O’Neill, Michael Parker, Renaldo Torraj, Jack Turner, Harry Moss, Sonny Pickup, Dylan Sime, Ollie Sweeney, Lucas Wane, Callum West, Jack Rogers, Rohan Vaughan, Jack Bates.New contracts: Josh Brownhill, Bailey Peacock Farrell, Alex Healy-Byrne, Will Hugill, Ryan Tioffo.New contract offers: Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Taylor. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Coventry City
Released: Liam Kelly (pictured); Simon Moore; Dermi Lusala; Bradley Stretton. New contract offered: Callum O’Hare; Luke Bell. Photo: Catherine Ivill