IN PICTURES: The last 15 teenagers to score a senior goal for Luton Town

Town youngster Zack Nelson scored his first ever senior goal for the Hatters against QPR in the Carabao Cup last month, the academy graduate aged just 19 when he notched a stunning volley from distance at Loftus Road.
He became one of only a handful of teenagers in recent times to find the net for Luton and to see the last 15 who did so, check out the gallery below.
1. Arthur Read: 19 years 32 days
Midfielder was on target for the Hatters during their 1-1 draw with Southend United in the Checkatrade Trophy in December 2018. Only goal he scored in seven outings for Luton as he went to Brentford B the following summer. Left the Bees and then spent just under three years with Stevenage before moving to Colchester United in January 2023. Now 24, he has played 72 games for the U's, finding the net six times. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Aaron Jarvis: 19 years 315 days
Also on target in the Checkatrade Trophy as having signed from Basingstoke, the striker scored in the 4-0 win over West Ham United U21s in December 2017. Bagged one more in the same competition the following year against Brighton & Hove Albion, as he was released in July 2019, having made 14 appearances, heading to Sutton United. Played for Hemel and Scunthorpe, with a prolific stint at Torquay after heading there in July 2022, netting 26 goals in 45 matches. Earned a move to Yeovil in the summer and has scored once in six outings for the Glovers so far. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Kavan Cotter: 18 years 216 days
With the Checkatrade Trophy a competition in which former Luton boss Nathan Jones used to blood a lot of youngsters, the midfielder scored on his second and final appearance for the Hatters, netting the third goal in a 4-0 victory over West Ham United U21s in December 2017. Academy graduate left Kenilworth Road in September 2018, going to Oxford City, Hemel Hempstead and Wealdstone, while he was with Southern League side Hitchin Town last season. Photo: Liam Smith
4. James Justin: 19 years 65 days
The defender, who came up through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, found the net during Luton's 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley in April 2017 as the visitors ran riot. Having featured 114 times, with six goals, he earned the Hatters their biggest ever transfer fee at the time when sold to Leicester City in June 2019. Has played 131 times for the Foxes, with seven goals, also winning one senior international cap for England as well. Photo: Liam Smith
