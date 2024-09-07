IN PICTURES: The last 15 teenagers to score a senior goal for Luton Town

2 . Aaron Jarvis: 19 years 315 days

Also on target in the Checkatrade Trophy as having signed from Basingstoke, the striker scored in the 4-0 win over West Ham United U21s in December 2017. Bagged one more in the same competition the following year against Brighton & Hove Albion, as he was released in July 2019, having made 14 appearances, heading to Sutton United. Played for Hemel and Scunthorpe, with a prolific stint at Torquay after heading there in July 2022, netting 26 goals in 45 matches. Earned a move to Yeovil in the summer and has scored once in six outings for the Glovers so far. Photo: Liam Smith