IN PICTURES: The last time Luton Town did the double over all 23 Championship opponents

Luton Town recorded their maiden double of the season on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Kenilworth Road, following up the 1-0 success at Oakwell back in August.

It was the first time they had achieved the feat against the Tykes since the 1952-53 campaign, when winning 3-2 on the road and then a thumping 6-0 triumph on home soil.

The Luton News takes a look back at just when Town last did the double over the rest of their Championship opponents in a special gallery below.

1. Barnsley: 2021-22 Luton won 1-0 at Barnsley back in August, Amari’i Bell getting his only goal for the Hatters so far. Town then triumphed 2-1 in midweek, Allan Campbell opening the scoring, Elijah Adebayo hammering home a second half penalty. Photo Sales

2. Bristol City: 2020-21 Town enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road, Glen Rea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring. Luton then hit back from 2-0 down at half time, James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick completing the comeback. Photo Sales

3. Preston North End: 2020-21 James Collins scored a hat-trick as Luton eased to a 3-0 success over Preston at Kenilworth Road last season with the forward’s shot deflecting in off the Lilywhites keeper Daniel Iversen for the only goal at Deepdale. Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers: 2019-20 James Collins and Matty Pearson both scored in a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park during their first season back in the Championship, before the Hatters triumphed 3-2 on the final day to stay up, two own goals and Collins’ penalty sealing the win. Photo Sales