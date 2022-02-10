IN PICTURES: The last time Luton Town did the double over all 23 Championship opponents

Luton Town recorded their maiden double of the season on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Kenilworth Road, following up the 1-0 success at Oakwell back in August.
It was the first time they had achieved the feat against the Tykes since the 1952-53 campaign, when winning 3-2 on the road and then a thumping 6-0 triumph on home soil.
The Luton News takes a look back at just when Town last did the double over the rest of their Championship opponents in a special gallery below.
1. Barnsley: 2021-22
Luton won 1-0 at Barnsley back in August, Amari’i Bell getting his only goal for the Hatters so far. Town then triumphed 2-1 in midweek, Allan Campbell opening the scoring, Elijah Adebayo hammering home a second half penalty.
2. Bristol City: 2020-21
Town enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road, Glen Rea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring. Luton then hit back from 2-0 down at half time, James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick completing the comeback.
3. Preston North End: 2020-21
James Collins scored a hat-trick as Luton eased to a 3-0 success over Preston at Kenilworth Road last season with the forward’s shot deflecting in off the Lilywhites keeper Daniel Iversen for the only goal at Deepdale.
4. Blackburn Rovers: 2019-20
James Collins and Matty Pearson both scored in a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park during their first season back in the Championship, before the Hatters triumphed 3-2 on the final day to stay up, two own goals and Collins’ penalty sealing the win.