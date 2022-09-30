News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town's players celebrate Dan Potts' goal at Burnley earlier this season

IN PICTURES: The Luton Town player ratings on FIFA 23

See who is at the top of the charts for the Hatters

By Mike Simmonds
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:08 am

One of the most popular games amongst football fans is hitting the shops today as FIFA 23 is released to the public.

With Town fans no doubt wanting to play as their heroes, the Luton News takes a look at just how the Hatters squad has been rated this year in the picture gallery below.

1. Elijah Adebayo - Overall: 72

Pace: 73. Shooting: 71. Passing: 50. Dribbling: 68. Defending: 44. Physical: 79. Traits: Flair, Technical Dribbler.

Photo: Liam Smith

2. James Bree - Overall: 71

Pace: 73. Shooting: 44. Passing: 64. Dribbling: 66. Defending: 67. Physical: 77.

Photo: Liam Smith

3. Ethan Horvath - Overall: 71

Diving: 78. Handling: 66. Kicking: 57. Reflexes: 76. Speed: 48. Positioning: 62.

Photo: Liam Smith

4. Amari'i Bell - Overall: 70

Pace: 77. Shooting: 49. Passing: 59. Dribbling: 65. Defending: 64. Physical: 67. Traits: Solid Player.

Photo: Liam Smith

